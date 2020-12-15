Metro Health Workers to get COVID Vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Metro Health – University of Michigan Health employees will be among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

Metro will begin vaccinating front line workers at 6am Friday, December 18th.

The first shipment of 975 doses of the vaccine will go to workers based on risk of exposure, and their role in Metro’s daily operations.

President and CEO Dr. Peter Hahn calls this a breakthrough moment.

This is how we start to turn the tide in our long battle with COVID-19. Dr. Peter Hahn, President and CEO of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health

Dr. Hahn encourages everyone to do their part by being vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them.