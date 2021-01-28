Metro Health-University of Michigan Health Opens New Office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Metro Health-University of Michigan Health has opened the doors to a new, state of the art outpatient office on the East Beltline.

Metro Health Beltline, located just north of Lake Drive, will replace a smaller clinic on Cascade Road.

The new location is Metro’s largest primary care site, with 20 providers available for appointments and walk-in patients.

Services available at Metro Health Beltline include on-site laboratories, family practice, sports medicine, internal medicine and behavioral health. Heart and vascular specialists will also offer services at this location, from chest x-rays to electrocardiograms.

The office at 1310 E. Beltline is open from 7am-5pm weekdays. Visit www.metrohealth.net for more information.