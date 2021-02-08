Metro Health Patients Recover from Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Metro Health-University of Michigan Health has launched an innovative new program to provide COVID-19 patients 24/7 care, while recovering from their own home. The home-monitoring program is available to certain patients who are able to leave the hospital but are still under the care of a physician.

Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Lance Owens says the plan reduces the exposure and burden of the clinical staff, limits hospitalizations, and allows patients to continue their recovery where they feel most comfortable.

We’re caring for our patients where they want to be, at home with their loved ones. Dr. Lance Owens, Chief Medical Information Officer, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health

Patients are given a tablet, blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter, thermometer, and scale. Medical professionals at Metro are able to monitor the readings several times a day.

Patients also have regular video visits with providers, and are screened for depression, which is commonly seen with COVID patients. 33 people enrolled in the home-monitoring program in its first month.