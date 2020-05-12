Closings & Delays
Metro Health opening their Farm Market this Thursday

Metro Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s more important than every to support local businesses – that’s why Metro Health is so excited to safely open up their Farm Market this Thursday, and every Thursday through October 8, from 9am-2pm.

For more details about the Farm Market, click here.

The Metro Way 5K is also coming up on Thursday, July 16 – for more information, click here.

For all things Metro Health, visit MetroHealth.net.

