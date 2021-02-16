Metro Health Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to Community Clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Metro Health-University of Michigan Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at its Community Clinic on 36th street. It’s Metro’s first distribution site outside the main hospital and will help get the vaccine to underserved populations.

Metro Health Chief Operating Officer Lori Price says many of the patients who rely on the Community Clinic are at greater risk for contracting COVID-19 because of racial and social disparities.

Those same disparities contribute to underlying conditions that can add to the severity of the illness. These patients need and deserve the protection of the vaccine. Metro Health Chief Operating Officer Lori Price

Data from the CDC show COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and deaths are disproportionately higher for non-white populations.

Vaccine distribution will follow state guidelines for eligibility. Patients can schedule an appointment by phone, or MyChart.

Metro Health is able to expand its vaccine distribution with the use of the Moderna vaccine, which does not need to be stored in ultra-cold freezers.