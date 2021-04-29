Metro Health earns highest rating in patient quality and safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Metro Health-University of Michigan Health has earned another “A” from a national hospital rating group.

Leapfrog Group awards hospitals that take “giant leaps forward in the quality and safety” of health care.

The group gave Metro Health an “A” rating for Spring of 2021. This follows the same score from fall of 2020, and makes the hospital the only one in Grand Rapids to receive an “A” both times.

Metro Health’s Chief Medical Officer says the dedication and commitment of the staff led to this achievement.

“This honor demonstrates the tremendous team effort in place at Metro Health to continually improve the quality of care our patents receive.” — Dr. Ronald Grifka, Chief Medial Officer, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health

Leapfrog reviewed more than 2,600 hospitals across the country for their commitments to patient safety, reducing errors, infections and injuries.