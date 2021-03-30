Metro Breaks Ground On New Allendale Office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Health- University of Michigan Health is building a new office in Allendale Township to keep up with the growing demands of the community.

The 15,000 square foot office is being built at the corner of 48th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

Metro Health leaders were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new building.

It will replace the current outpatient clinic that opened in 2009. Since then, the population of Allendale Township has grown by 29%.

Dr. Raki Pai, Chief Population Health Officer and President of the Medical Group, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health says a lot has changed since that office first opened.

“We want to be sure to meet the needs of a growing community, along with expectations of our patients for how they access health care.” — Raki Pai

The office will include primary care, lab services, obstetrics and gynecology and sports medicine.

It’s expected to open in Spring 2022.