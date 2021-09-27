It’s official: Metro Health is now University of Michigan Health-West

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Metro Health – University of Michigan Health on Monday made its name change official, becoming University of Michigan Health-West.

The newly adopted name is a two-fold change for the hospital. First, it more clearly positions the organization as part of the state’s top-ranked health system, University of Michigan Health. It also puts an emphasis on its commitment to West Michigan.

“University of Michigan Health-West will have the same progressive, patient-focused culture as when we were known as Metro Health or Metropolitan Hospital or Grand Rapids Osteopathic Hospital,” hospital President and CO Dr. Peter Hahn said. “Our founding physicians would be proud of our identity today, as part of one of the world’s greatest health systems.”

The hospital says that as the visible changes happen into 2022, the experience for patients will be seamless. While physicians and staff receive new lab coats and uniforms and signs are updated all over West Michigan to reflect the change, patients will not need to change anything to connect to the services they need.

Over the last 80 years, the organization has undergone a handful of name changes to better align with the people it helps.

“As we approach the fifth anniversary of the (Dec. 15, 2016, University of Michigan Health affiliation), the name change reminds us of what our relationship with University of Michigan Health has made possible,” Hahn said. “Sept. 27 will become another important milestone our long, proud legacy of innovation, compassion and excellence.”

The relationship with University of Michigan Health has come with tremendous growth. This year, the state gave approval for Michigan’s first new open-heart surgery program in nearly 20 years. A number of services and capabilities, more outpatient care sites, certification as a comprehensive stroke center and groundbreaking regional partnerships to advance cancer and cardiovascular care have also been added.

“These accomplishments are bringing world-class care close to home for the patients we serve across West Michigan,” Hahn said. “This really is a testament to the dedicated staff across our organization, as well as visionary leadership through the years that made us who we are today. Together, they have set the stage for an even brighter future as University of Michigan Health-West.”