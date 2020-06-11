Hispanic Center offers free Coronavirus testing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Latinx community is 40% of the positive cases for COVID-19, but the community makes up only 10% of the population.

With many systemic barriers preventing the community, Metro Health has set up a free COVID-19 testing center at the Hispanic Community Center.

Health insurance and identification are NOT required to get tested.

Starting June 8: Testing available Tuesday and Friday from 8a-11a at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan (1204 Grandville Ave. SW)

Starting June 15: Testing available Tuesdays from 1pm-4pm at United Methodist (904 Sheldon Ave. SE)

Visit Metro Health’s website for more information and resources.