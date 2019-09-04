High quality stroke care at Metro Health

Metro Health

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year’s Metro Health University of Michigan Health’s VITALity Gala aims to benefit the neuroscience center. We caught up with a patient whose life changed dramatically after her medical event and how Metro helped save her life.

Stroke care has long been a priority for Metro Health University of Michigan Health, with good reason. Stroke is a leading cause of death and the number one contributor to disability. That’s why Metro Health takes pride in constantly adding expertise in stroke treatment  advancement recognized with their certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

This year’s VITALity Gala is benefiting the neurosciences service line, specifically stroke. The proceeds will go to continuing to enhance services provided turning their stroke center into a center of excellence in West Michigan.

Metro Health VITALity Gala

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 