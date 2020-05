GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Doctors at Metro Health have noticed a concerning trend since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic – fewer heart attack patients are coming into the Emergency Room.

We talked to Cardiologist Dr. Matt Sevensma about the reasons behind this alarming decline, and why it’s important for patients to get the critical care they need.

>>>Take a look at the video above.

Visit Metro Health’s website for more information and resources.