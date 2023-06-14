GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercantile Bank announced this week the creation of a new subsidiary, Mercantile Community Partners, that will act as a “one-stop-shop” for lending and tax investment. Their new team will bring expertise in Low-Income Housing and Historic Tax Credit equity financing.

“We are excited to establish Mercantile Community Partners as a way to further enrich the communities in which we serve. This unique product offering will provide financial solutions needed to support the growing need for affordable housing.” said Ray Reitsma, President. “Our growth continues to be people focused and we’re excited to announce the hiring of an experienced team to run Mercantile Community Partners”.

Emily Cauzillo joins the Mercantile team as Vice President and Director of Mercantile Community Partners. With experience structuring and underwriting complex real estate projects, Cauzillo will work closely with development partners to find the best solutions possible for their projects.

“I am excited to join the Mercantile team and assist in crafting financing solutions that will empower our communities and its members. Our ability to serve as a “one-stop-shop” for debt and equity will maximize the direct impact to our communities and bring much needed efficiencies to the market.” Cauzillo said.

Peter Scudder joins as Vice President, Financial Reporting Manager. Scudder is a Certified Public Accountant and has over a decade of experience in the industry. He will be responsible for the integration of Mercantile Community Partners’ financial reporting structure and operation with the Bank.

Zac Fillmorewill join Mercantile Bank as a Credit Analyst supporting the growth of Mercantile Community Partners. Zac is a Grand Valley State University graduate with an Economics and Business Management degree.

With their decades of experience, the team is dedicated to serving the needs of the community.