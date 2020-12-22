Mercantile Bank Providing Food and Shelter Assistance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mercantile Bank of Michigan is stepping up this Holiday season with $100,000 in donations to several organizations across the state.

In West Michigan, Mercantile is providing funds to Guiding Light to support those who are struggling.

Development Director Starla McDermott says, “Mercantile demonstrates a true commitment to Michigan by working alongside nonprofits to benefit all.”

Feeding America will receive $50,000 to help families who are battling food insecurity.

Even before the pandemic, one in 8 people face hunger in our state. Now, the need is even greater.

President and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan Ken Estelle says the organization is grateful for the support.

“This generous gift from Mercantile Bank will help us serve so many families through mobile pantries next year, as the effects of the pandemic linger.”

Other organizations receiving emergency help include Haven House in Lansing, and Housing Resources, Inc. in the southwest part of the state.