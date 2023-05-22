GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Music will soon fill the air at Studio Park for their 3rd annual Listening Lawn concert series. This year, the series promises an incredible lineup of national, international, and regional favorite artists, spanning a wide range of genres including folk, rock, bluegrass, funk, and soul. All of the entertainment will happen throughout July and August, outside at the upgraded piazza.

“These bands will bring a fun energy to Studio Park,” venue manager Quinn Mathews said. “This is an amazing place to gather and enjoy a show, right in the center of the city.”

This year’s Listening Lawn concert series is being made possible by presenting sponsor, Mercantile Bank. Their support and that from the community, has allowed for further investments in the venue, enhancing the overall experience for both musicians and the community. From improved staging and sound systems to the addition of a pavilion complete with a full bar and snacks, Studio Park has been upgraded to ensure an unique concert experience.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Studio C as a presenting sponsor for Listening Lawn 2023,” says Monica Kreiger, of Mercantile Bank. “At Mercantile, we believe that supporting local events reinforces our commitment to uplifting, celebrating and amplifying all of the diverse voices that make up our vibrant community. Studio Park is a unique and beautiful setting where we can all come together to enjoy music, fun and community in the heart of Grand Rapids’ thriving entertainment district. We are looking forward to the great line-up this summer!”

One of the standout acts is the legendary duo, Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. Known for their nostalgic melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, Indigo Girls will be performing some of their classics along with songs from their latest album, “Look Long.” Adding an infusion of funk, soul, hip hop, rock, and spoken word to the lineup is Tank and The Bangas. The group won the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest and was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

The concert series kicks off in July, and the lineup includes exciting performances from Tank and The Bangas on July 12, The Soul Rebels on July 20, Steep Canyon Rangers on July 21, The Verve Pipe on July 22, Fastball on July 30, Indigo Girls on August 2, The Crane Wives on August 5, and Soccer Mommy on August 7.

“We are ready to accommodate technical needs of some fantastic touring acts. Both indoors, at Midtown and outdoors, on the Listening Lawn, Studio Park provides exceptional performance venues for artists and audiences” Mathews said.

Tickets for the Listening Lawn Concert Series are now on sale. Learn more about premium seating and general admission standing tickets, here.