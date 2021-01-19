Mercantile Bank of Michigan Donates Historic Building to Community Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A landmark in the downtown Ionia business district is changing hands. Mercantile Bank is donating its historic building on Main Street to the Ionia Community Library. The building has been a fixture in downtown Ionia since 1913.

Mercantile Bank President Ray Reitsma says the building should benefit all the people of Ionia.

“A place accessible to all, where people come together to learn, collaborate and enjoy their community.” Mercantile Bank President Ray Reitsma

Ionia Community Library Board President Gale Yeomans says the next step will be to create a concept for the building to fit the needs of the community.

The official transfer to the Ionia Community Library will take place in March.

Mercantile has two other locations in Ionia. Both are schedule to be renovated throughout the year.