HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As another way to show their commitment to the community, LG Energy Solution Michigan was out at the Holland International Festival helping showcase a world of food.

The Holland based facility was a main sponsor for the festival’s Mercado which featured local food and goods from cultures across the globe. Some of the vendors included Ethiopian Community Association of Grand Rapids, Taqueria La Tia Linda, A Taste of Africa, and Celtic Kitchen.

“This aligns with the idea of diversity, equity and inclusion,” LGESMI communication manager, Val Gent said. “It’s a small part of how we try to celebrate the diversity and the melting pot of cultures that exist at LG Energy Solution Michigan.”

Courtesy, LGESMI

The market allows visitors to tour the world right at the Civic Center in Holland. Grabbing a bite to eat, buying a global good, or getting connected with resources that help make the world a little bit smaller.

Learn more about the festival here or to find out more about getting involved with LGESMI, click here.