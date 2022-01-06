LG Energy Solution Michigan, newest Connecting with Community partner

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Their voices in unison, together on the tall staircase of their Holland headquarters say it best, “We are, West Michigan.” It’s not a slogan for the employees at LG Energy Solution Michigan, it’s who they are. They are neighbors, brothers, mothers and fathers. They are community members who have worked at the plant since it opened 11 years ago or new to the job but not to the neighborhood.

And now, they are the newest members of the Connecting with Community partnership with WOOD TV8. A community program that spotlights West Michigan non-profits, elevates important public messaging and showcases the dedication LGEM has to its community.

“Having now been open for over 10 years, it’s important for us at LG Energy Solution Michigan to be a positive force in West Michigan, that’s why we are Connecting with Community,” recruiting manager Jake Sweedyk said.

The Holland-based company designs and produces clean and innovative energy-based solutions to help move the auto industry forward. Their website boasts that they are a landfill-free production facility meaning that less than 1% of their waste goes to the landfill.

We are proud to be a world leader in clean energy-based right here in West Michigan,” Sweedyk said. “Partnering with WOOD TV8 helps us showcase all the exciting things we have going on.”