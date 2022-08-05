GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend in downtown Grand Rapids representatives from LG Energy Solution Michigan will join organizations from across west Michigan for the 44th annual Hispanic Festival. The festival celebrates the entertainment, food and culture from all of the Latin American countries.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday, August 7th, on the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Company leaders say participating in celebrations like the Hispanic Festival is part of LGES Michigan’s commitment to the West Michigan community.

LG Energy Solution Michigan employee hand out swag prizes at the Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids. Courtesy/LGES Michigan

Come try your luck at LG’s booth where you can spin the wheel to win a variety of prizes. LG’s hope is for community members to experience the festival, play games, and learn about the jobs they have to offer with competitive earnings and great benefits while creating a product that’s not only great for the environment but the future.

“LG Energy Solution is proud to support the Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids. It’s a wonderful event that aligns with how we celebrate different cultures at LG,” said LG Energy Solution President Oh Young Hyun. “Not only do we pride ourselves in helping shape the future of the automotive industry in a clean, safe, and comfortable environment – we also enjoy serving as a good community partner.”

Learn more about the Hispanic Festival here.