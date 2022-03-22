HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An expansion that would create more than a thousand new jobs and invest billions in the city of Holland, is coming for LG Energy Solution Michigan. On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the approval of an incentive package by the Michigan Strategic Fund for LG Energy Solution to nearly double the size of their Holland facility.

LG is planning to invest $1.7 billion on a 1-million-square-foot-expansion. The new facility would house a two-story office building, new warehouse, control rooms, and a battery testing facility. The expansion will create another 1,200 jobs in Holland for a company that already employees 1,500.

A rendering of LGES expansion/Courtesy, MEDC

The company produces large lithium-ion polymer battery cells and packs for electric vehicles. The expansion will increase production by 500%. West Michigan was chosen over competing states in southeastern U.S. and some sites overseas. Which the governor sees as another way to keep Michigan as an automotive leader.

“Today’s MSF approvals will help us continue to drive economic growth in Michigan by expanding on our leadership in the future of mobility and electric vehicles, investing in our communities, creating jobs for our residents, and furthering initiatives that will ensure long-term economic opportunity throughout the state,” Gov. Whitmer said in a MDEC memo. “These actions demonstrate our ongoing laser focus on creating economic opportunity and prosperity for all Michiganders.”

State Representative, Mary Whiteford from Casco Township, also praised the project in the MEDC memo noting the new jobs created will be green initiatives.

“The LG Energy Solution expansion project into the city of Holland is very beneficial to the people in our district. I am proud to have this company’s support and partnership for our community,” Whiteford said. “With this clean energy investment, our community will be an even better place to live, work and play.”

Learn more about opportunities to work at LG Energy Solution Michigan, here.