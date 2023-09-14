HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — In just two days, the concrete slab that sat inside the new Vista Green development is starting to take shape. It’s been covered by boards and tools. By Saturday the 16th, it will look like a new home. The people behind making this happen are the same ones who’ve served to protect our home in the United States, veterans.

“I spent 15 years in the Air Force, I actually served here in Michigan. Got out a long time ago. But I try to continue to give back,” Terry Ferrier said. “They’ve given a lot, some people have given their lives to serve this country and so to help out veterans, to make sure they have a place to live, a safe place to live, is important to all of us.”

Ferrier is a senior recruiter at LG Energy Solution Michigan. He’s also one of five LG employees and veterans who volunteered their day to help build the home through Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity. They make up a group of more than 80 volunteers who’ve given their week to turn that slab into a home.

“It’s all about that team work, that connectivity. It doesn’t matter what branch of the service you’re in when you have that connectivity it’s really easy to come together for any type of a project,” Ferrier said. “It’s like giving back the veteran community and military community has given so much to us, when veterans need help we just need to rally around and make sure we take care of each other.”

The home is being built at Lakeshore Habitat’s largest development, Green Vista. In total, they will build a 42-home neighborhood of affordable houses. Never charging a homeowner more than 30% of their monthly income. For a veteran like Andrea Martinez, who’s the owner of the veteran build home, she belongs to a demographic of nearly 50% of veterans who are single moms and spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

“This home will be a new beginning, an opportunity to grow, a new chapter in our lives to give my daughter stability, security and belonging,” Martinez said. “On top of the immense pride that comes from having a place to call my own.”

The all veteran build was made possible be community donors, including LG Energy Solution Michigan who was the title sponsor. It’s an effort the organization has focused on in the community.

“LG’s a great company, we’re doing a lot of different things within the community so that they understand who we are and what we do,” Ferrier said. “We’re standing up more veterans on a daily basis and we’ll continue to do that until we fill every position with veterans.”

Each day of the build begins with the pledge of allegiance and a flag ceremony. The build began Tuesday, September 12th and will conclude Saturday the 16th.