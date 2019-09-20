GRCF donation helps Godfrey-Lee achieve re-branding efforts

Superintendent, Kevin Polston was thrilled to announce that further donations have been given to Godfrey-Lee Public Schools to accomplish their re-branding efforts from the “Rebels” to the “Legends” and Grand Rapids Community Foundation is proud to be a part of that step forward.

To date, Godfrey-Lee has received donations from individuals in the community, including major donations from GRCF and the Native American Heritage Foundation helping their goal of $200,000 seem more achievable.

“We are committed to providing opportunity, prosperity and belonging for everyone who calls West Michigan home,” said Diana Sieger, president of the Community Foundation. “A new Godfrey-Lee mascot will unify the school community and help students shift their focus to using their talents and creativity to fuel our shared future.”

The NAHF is in full support of the movement and mission and hopes that their contribution encourages the students for a new outlook and to Be Brilliant!

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools extends their sincere gratitude to both organizations for their financial support and encouragement through the transition that will be completed in August 2020.