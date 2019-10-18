Eva Aguirre Cooper receives 2019 Jack Chaille Community Philanthropy Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Congratulations are in order for our very own Eva Aguirre Cooper. Eva was the recipient of the 2019 Jack Chaille Community Philanthropy Award Thursday, October 17 and its well deserved.

Philanthropy to Eva Aguirre Cooper isn’t just about donations and volunteering – it’s how she lives her life. Her countless contributions include serving on nonprofit boards and committees, championing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and leveraging her resources to help everyone who lives in West Michigan thrive.

An Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows honorees and attendees of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation Awards event, during which WOOD TV8’s Eva Aguirre Cooper was honored with the 2019 Jack Chaille Community Philanthropy Award.

An Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows WOTV 4 Women’s Jordan Carson and WOODTV 8’s Eva Aguirre Cooper during the Grand Rapids Community Foundation Awards event.

Eva’s ability to connect needs with the right resource makes all the difference. Her lifetime dedication to bettering our community continues to inspire us every day. Grand Rapids Community Foundation is proud to honor Eva with the 2019 Jack Chaille Community Philanthropy Award.