GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For one weekend only, the Grand Rapids Art Museum will present Art in Bloom, a biennial exhibition and competition that celebrates the art of floral design. From March 24th to 26th, visitors are invited to explore the galleries and view floral designs inspired by artwork from the museum’s permanent collection. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, and GRAM Director of Communications Elizabeth Payne says they are thrilled to welcome guests to this special occasion.

“See the first signs of spring in GRAM’s galleries and enjoy the creativity of 13 of our region’s most talented floral designers,” Payne said.

Art in Bloom features 13 works from the museum’s collection, including recent acquisitions and works spanning a broad range of media, from painting and sculpture to mixed media and design. Entries are eligible for the Public Vote Award and the Juried Award. Visitors can catch the extravagant arrangements and vote to select a Public Vote Winner, announced on Sunday, March 26th at 1 pm in the Museum’s Lobby. A panel of floral and art experts will also select a Juried Winner that will be announced at 2 pm on Friday, March 24th.

Art in Bloom/Courtesy, Grand Rapids Art Museum

Admission to the three-day exhibition is accompanied by floral-themed programming for all ages, including gallery chats, drop-in paper flower art-making workshops, a wine and jazz lounge, and a classical concert. On Friday, March 24th, GRAM and GRNoir Wine & Jazz will co-host the inaugural GRAM Goes Late event, complete with live musical and spoken word performances, complimentary bites, and a cash bar featuring GRNoir Collection wines.

All programming and events are included with Art in Bloom general admission and free for GRAM members. Tickets for Art in Bloom can be purchased, here. Adults are $15, Seniors 62+, students and kids between 6-17 are $10, and children 5 and under, along with GRAM members are free. Learn more about the schedule of events, here.