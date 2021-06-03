Grand Rapids Art Museum to receive $35,000 award from National Endowment for the Arts

Dawoud Bey (American, b. 1953). The Birmingham Project: Wallace Simmons and Eric Allums, 2012. Archival pigment prints mounted to dibond, 40 x 64 inches (two separate 40 x 32 inch photographs). © Dawoud Bey. Courtesy of Stephen Daiter Gallery.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Art Museum is getting a major grant to support an upcoming exhibition. Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue features works by today’s most important and influential photo-based artists.

GRAM has been approved for a $35,000 Grants For Arts Projects award. GAP is the grant category of the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The Grand Rapids Art Museum is incredibly thankful for this award from the National Endowment for the Arts, which provides necessary support for the presentation of In Dialogue in Grand Rapids and its travel to additional venues across the country,” commented GRAM Director of Advancement Elly Barnette-Dawson.

Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems are longtime colleagues and artistic companions. This touring exhibition, organized by GRAM, brings together 139 works spanning 40 years. It’s the first exhibition to exclusively pair Bey and Weems’ work together, which explores the mutual themes of race, class, cultural identity, representation and systems of power.

In conjunction with the opening of In Dialogue, GRAM is planning a series of community-centered events organized around the exhibition’s primary themes. Bey and Weems will take part in person in a public program as a lead-off to the exhibition.

It will be at the GRAM from Jan 29 – May 1, 2022.