GRAM Offers Free Day to Celebrate Artist Mathias J. Alten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Art Museum is celebrating Grand Rapids painter Mathias J. Alten’s birthday, and you’re invited!

In honor of artist Mathias J. Alten’s 150th birthday, the GRAM is offering free admission on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Along with the Museum’s current exhibitions, the GRAM will have hands-on programming for the event. Guests can take part in a Drop-in Studio: Mini Reclaimed Weaving from 1-4 pm Saturday afternoon, to explore using a mini-loom to create unique textures.

There will also be a special Gallery Chat at 1:00 to discuss Alten’s artwork. The GRAM will provide free sketchbooks and pencils, and docents will lead guests in drawing activities.

The free birthday celebration takes place from 12-6 pm on Saturday. Capacity is limited, so reserve your tickets here ahead of time.

The Mathias J. Alten: An Enduring Legacy exhibit features a range of Alten’s paintings and other works, including family and self-portraits, floral still lifes, and scenes of the natural world.

Alten emigrated from Germany to Michigan as a young man, and settled with his family in 1889 where he lived for the rest of his life.