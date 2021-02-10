Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
19°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
Top Stories
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears’ father
What to watch as Trump’s lawyers deliver impeachment defense
After Democrats’ visceral presentation, Trump team on stage
Woodland Mall to host Black History Month art exhibit
Video
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
School Closing Predictions
Snow Conditions
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Big Race – Daytona
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Video Game News
Top Stories
Pacers snap 4-game skid with win over Pistons
Top Stories
Fabbro’s late goal lifts Predators over Red Wings
Bob Kaser, voice of GR Griffins, recovering from open-heart surgery
Video
Mavs owner Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games
Grant scores 32, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Community Conversations
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect Monday
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Text Alert Replacements
News, Forecast Emails
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Grand Rapids Art Museum
GRAM Offers Free Day to Celebrate Artist Mathias J. Alten