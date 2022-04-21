DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The DTE Energy Foundation will support and enhance natural resources around Michigan with a set of newly announced grants. The foundation is providing $1.48 million in funding to a handful of organizations just in time for Earth Day on April 22.

Here in west Michigan, the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly will receive funds to facilitate its mission of preservation, protection, restoration and sustainability of the Muskegon River. A portion of the grant will go toward The DTE Foundation Environmental Fellow, who will be assisting in ecosystem management projects, specifically, the Maple River Restoration Project.

Muskegon is just one of many recipients of the grant. Other recipients are The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Conservation Resource Alliance, Huron River Watershed Council, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, ReLeaf Michigan and Wildlife Habitat Council.

“At the DTE Foundation, we know that a healthy environment is an essential ingredient for thriving communities,” said Lynette Dowler, president of DTE Foundation. “Through these grants and our valuable partnerships with dedicated nonprofits, we know people throughout Michigan will experience the benefits of this statewide support for years to come.”

DTE Foundation said it is also expanding its support of the Conservation Resource Alliance’s River Care Program, allowing it to expand to new areas with a focus on collaboration among land conservancies, tribal communities, the United States Department of Agriculture and many more.