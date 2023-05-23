DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Today, DTE Energy named new vice presidents for the roles of Energy Supply and Gas, Sales & Supply.

Inderpal Deol, who has been with DTE since 2006, will take over the role of VP, Energy Supply and Henry (HJ) Decker will replace Robert Feldmann who retired in April, as VP, Gas Sales & Supply.

“At DTE, we’re transforming to deliver customers a more reliable, modern grid using the right balance of energy sources that make the most sense for Michigan,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE chairman and CEO. “Both Inderpal and Henry have a deep history with our company and will play critical roles as we accelerate our efforts to generate cleaner, more affordable energy. The strength of DTE is and continues to be our people, and I’m proud to have such talented and dedicated team members who have a passion to serve our customers and inspire innovation.”

Deol has held a number of leadership roles with the companies electric operations. She will use those skills now to head up the company’s non-nuclear electric generation facilities, including their renewable energy operations, their state-of-the-art Blue Water Energy Center and their two remaining coal-fired power plants. She replaces Ben Felton who is pursuing a new opportunity.

Henry Decker, is a 10-year veteran of DTE. He will use his experience to oversee the organization and operation of natural gas delivery. He will also lead the sales and marketing efforts in delivering gas and related services to all customers.