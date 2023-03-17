DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — DTE Energy announced this week the significant investments they’ve made across the state of Michigan, investing $2.5 billion in Michigan companies in 2022. In 2022, 194 West Michigan companies received parts of $125 million DTE put back into the local economy. That investment helped create nearly 570 West Michigan jobs.

“Doing business in the communities we serve puts people to work and drives Michigan’s economy forward,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE chairman and CEO. “Prioritizing partnerships with in-state suppliers is a big part of our commitment to improving people’s lives because it gives local businesses new opportunities to succeed. And the best part is these partnerships enable us to deliver higher quality, lower cost service for our customers.”

This past year, DTE helped create 11,000 jobs across the state, partnering with nearly 2,000 local businesses. In SE Michigan and the Detroit Metro area, where the company is headquartered, they invested nearly $1.9 billion with 1,261 companies. In South Michigan, DTE worked with 315 companies, investing $255 million and adding or maintaining 1,170 jobs. In Central Michigan, DTE invested $69 million with over 83 companies, creating and sustaining nearly 310 jobs. The Thumb Region also benefited from DTE’s investment, with $117 million spent on 126 companies, positively impacting about 525 jobs.

DTE’s investment in Michigan-based suppliers increased by 13.5% from the year before, with nearly $18 billion spent since 2010, creating and sustaining 65,000 Michigan jobs.

Their commitment to supplier diversity has been a significant contributor to the success of Michigan-based businesses. The company is a founding member of Pure Michigan Business Connect, which encourages businesses to buy from Michigan suppliers and connects local companies with in-state opportunities.

Michigan-based businesses interested in bid opportunities with DTE can find more information, here.