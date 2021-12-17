$1 million in ‘Holiday Help’ awarded by DTE Energy Foundation

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — As the days to Christmas reach single digits and the New Year is right around the corner, the DTE Energy Foundation announced this week they awarded 10 Michigan-based organizations more than $1 million in ‘holiday help’ grants. The groups selected all have an emphasis on enriching people’s lives across the state.

“At the DTE Foundation, people are at the core of what we do,” DTE Energy Foundation president Lynette Dowler said. “We know the most impactful work focuses on positively impacting the lives of those in need. Michiganders can’t thrive without basic needs being met, like food or shelter. Our partners have direct lines to help communities from the ground up. Once basic needs are met, those who are underserved can begin to focus their energy on other parts of their life, like careers and family.”

One of the ten organizations chosen was Feeding America West Michigan. The West Michigan food distributor was awarded $50,000 to help continue fighting food insecurity throughout West Michigan and the Upper Penisula and the 40 counties they serve across the state.

Here is the list of the other nine organizations that benefited from the grant in order of how much they received:

Pope Francis Center provides services to the homeless in Detroit – $25,000

Community Foundation of St. Clair County will use their money to help local pantries prepare for the extra needs during the holidays – $25,000

The Children’s Foundation — Located in detroit they are focused on the health and wellness of children and families – $30,000

United Community Housing Coalition which helps low-income Detroit families stay in their homes – $60,000