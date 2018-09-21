DTE Energy

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Veteran turns to farming to grow through PTSD
Top Stories
Profanity at finish disqualifies 2nd place Michigan runner
Top Stories
AG: Don’t get caught up in ‘money mule’ scam
Whitmer urges Benton Harbor residents to sign off on pipe work
Gallery
Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
Upton gets threatening calls after voting yes on infrastructure bill
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
Profanity at finish disqualifies 2nd place Michigan runner
Top Stories
Seider scores in OT as Red Wings beat Sabres
O’Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans
Winning on and off the field: A small gesture with a big impact
Video
Durant’s 29, Harden’s triple-double lead Nets past Pistons
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Daily 2’s
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Angel Tree
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bella and Hank
Video
Top Stories
Annual Angel Tree Toy Drive gets underway
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Neptune and Ruskie
VAI doctors awarded two Parkinson’s research grants for more than $15 million
Looking for a job at Mary Free Bed? They’re hiring!
Mercantile Bank gives $1 million in Grand Rapids neighborhood improvement grants
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
DTE Energy
DTE Energy Foundation Holiday Meal
DTE tells customers to ‘hang up’ on imposters
DTE Energy is dedicated to their customers
Video
Keep your home and family safe this winter
Video
Warmer weather and falling prices bring costs down for DTE Energy’s natural gas customers
More DTE Energy Headlines
Winter can be hard on utility bills – now there’s help
Video
DTE Energy: Tips for Avoiding Utility Fraud
DTE Energy wants you to switch to natural gas
Video
DTE Energy is keeping Michigan safe
Video
DTE Energy is keeping the community safe
Video
Winter Weather tips from DTE Energy
Video
Making your home more efficient this winter
Video
Reduce your energy bills this fall and winter
Video
Consider a career with a little “energy”
Video
Save money on energy this fall and winter
Video