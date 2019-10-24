Donations and Grants Exceed $1.426 Million in 11th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge

WARREN, MI (WOOD) – It was neck and neck in the final moments as Midwest nonprofit organizations vied to raise the most money during the 11th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge September 9th through 27th.

On Thursday, October 24, at 5 p.m., the top 10 participating charities will be awarded grants totaling $265,000 during the Midwest’s No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer’s 60th Anniversary Gala at its Warren showroom (6500 E. 14 Mile Road).

The $100,000 grand prize winner is the Islamic Center of Detroit, which engaged 407 donors and raised $347,185. Second place went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, which raised $322,952 from 378 donors. Brilliant Detroit took third place, raising $181,788 by engaging 64 donors. In all, 50 nonprofit organizations, dedicated to women, children and human services, involved 1,634 donors who donated more than $1.16 million in this year’s spirited, three-week competition. When added to this year’s Art Van Charity Challenge grants, a total of $1,426,961 will benefit individuals in local communities throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

“Art Van has been giving back, doing good and helping others for 60 consecutive years. The Art Van Charity Challenge has inspired thousands of people to get involved by supporting outstanding charitable organizations that improve the lives of women, children and families while positively impacting communities. We applaud all of this year’s winners and participants.” Gary Fazio, CEO of Art Van Furniture

The top 10 2019 Art Van Charity Challenge nonprofit winners are:

First Place – $100,000: Islamic Center of Detroit, Inc., Detroit, Mich.

Second Place – $50,000: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Merrillville, Ind.

Third Place – $25,000: Brilliant Detroit, Detroit, Mich.

Fourth Place – $20,000: New Day Foundation for Families, Rochester Hills, Mich.

Fifth Place – $15,000: The NOAH Project of Detroit, Detroit, Mich.

Sixth Place – $12,000: Muskegon Rescue Mission, Muskegon, Mich.

Seventh Place – $10,000: Well of Mercy, Chicago, Ill.

Eighth Place- $8,000: The Nest, Bowling Green, Ohio

Ninth Place – $5,000: Alpha Family Center of Greenville, Greenville, Mich.

Tenth Place – $5,000: Oaks Village, Monroe, Mich.

“We are honored, and so very thankful to have won the Art Van Charity Challenge. The generous donations from our members, the community, and especially the award from Art Van, will go toward funding our ‘My Mental Wellness’ programs for youth and adults. We are committed to normalizing mental health in the community by being proactive and providing creative therapy, education and accessible resources.” Sufian Nabhan, executive director of the Islamic Center of Detroit.

Cindy Crawford, international supermodel, businesswoman and philanthropist, served as the Art Van Charity Challenge ambassador for the fifth consecutive year.

“Each of us has been touched in our lives by someone in need of the services these wonderful charities provide,” said Crawford, who lost her brother to leukemia when she was nine years old and has helped raise money for the Leukemia Foundation of America and other special causes. “It is a privilege for me, and fulfilling on so many levels, to play a role in supporting so many deserving organizations through the Art Van Charity Challenge.” Cindy Crawford, international supermodel, businesswoman and philanthropist

Powered by nonprofit fundraising platform Mightycause, the Art Van Charity Challenge has donated more than $10 million and helped raise over $27 million for over 450 charities since the competition began in 2009. For additional information, visit artvancharitychallenge.com.