Art Van Furniture is a well known support to its communities and now it’s gearing up for the 11th annual Charity Challenge contest. This contest is friendly in nature and encourages local non-profits focused on women, children or human services to apply for a chance to win 1 of 10 grants.

The grants will total $250,000 and the contest runs through August 18, 2019. For more information and to apply visit Art Van Furniture Charity Challenge’s web site.