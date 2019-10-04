Art Van Furniture Unveils New Synergistic “Inspiration Lives Here” Branding and Community Campaigns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Art Van Furniture debuted its new branding campaign, “Inspiration lives here,” at a press conference that also highlighted how inspiration has fueled the Midwest’s No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer for 60 years. The marketing campaign will celebrate the power of inspiration and go hand in hand with a grassroots initiative to recognize unsung heroes in communities across the Midwest.

“Our customers have inspired us to give our best for six decades. We give them the best shopping experience and products in our stores, and we give our best to their communities through our meaningful, impacting charitable initiatives.” Gary Fazio, CEO of Art Van Furniture

To complement the company’s “Inspiration lives here” multi-media marketing campaign, Art Van Furniture will recognize and reward unsung heroes who quietly uplift others through simple acts of kindness and selfless displays of courage.

Shoppers are encouraged to nominate an unsung hero they know who positively impacts others through their words or deeds. Each of Art Van Furniture’s 77 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa will award a $1,000 gift card to a deserving hero in their community. The recipients will also have a chance to win one of six $5,000 home makeovers.

“Inspiration is everywhere; in our own homes, at our workplaces, and in our community,” said David Van Elslander, community spokesperson for Art Van Furniture and son of founder Art Van Elslander. “It’s the small acts of kindness that make such a big difference, like lending a hand, eliciting a smile or donating one’s time. We hear stories every day in our showrooms about wonderful people, and this is our way of thanking them.”

Nominations can be submitted now through October 14, 2019. Entry forms and instructions are available online at artvan.com/community.