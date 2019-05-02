Art Van Furniture is encouraging others to donate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Replacing furniture in your home? Art Van Furniture is here to help! Art Van Furniture is partnering with local organizations in the community to encourage donations of slightly used furniture pieces to help those in need. Just one more way that Art Van Furniture is Connecting with Community.
