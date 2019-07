Sunday March 3rd, 2019, hundreds of ladies flooded Art Van Furniture on 28th street for the annual Ladies Night Out event with eightWest. Women came with their girlfriends, moms, daughters and co-workers to enjoy a night of pamerping, dancing and prizes.

Another exciting part of the evening was the announcement of the Art Van Designer in You contest. Art Van Furniture has been scouting West Michigan to find a local spokesperson with amazing design skills. After several rounds of compeition the Top 3 stood on stage during Ladies Night Out and the winner was revealed. Meet the new winner, Lindsey Mauntel of Spring Lake.