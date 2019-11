GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Halloween is right around the corner, then the rush will be on to the holiday season. In Grand Rapids that tradition starts with the Art Van Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Jaycees. This year celebrating a big milestone.

The parade started in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Clause Parade on Campau Square. The parade was originally designed to bring people to downtown GR to kick off the holiday shopping season. Seeking new leadership, the parade was taken over by the Junior Chamber, formerly known as the Jaycees, over 50 years ago. Today it is the 2nd largest parade in the state of Michigan, competing with Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day parade.