School Emergency Response Coalition is building a smarter, safer and stronger community

Our 2019 Connecting with Community Award winner, School Emergency Response Coalition, is now broadcasting their message of community.

Founder of SERC, Kevin McGraw, explains the coalitions message to teach emergency response tools to students across West Michigan schools. McGraw’s coalition is not only equipping students with knowledge, it’s saving lives.

The impact doesn’t stop there. Local emergency response teams are banding together with businesses to share the knowledge of AED and CPR.

Visit www.sercmi.org today to learn how you can help their efforts.