People's choice: Connecting with Community award winner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - You know the saying "necessity is the mother of invention" and one West Michigan mom turned a problem we all have every winter, into a creation that's making a difference in schools across West Michigan. Here's the story of Karen Smoots and the TheGreenGloveDryer, our Connecting with Community Awards Winner by a community vote.

After too many winter school nights of her children coming home with wet gloves, Karen Smoots had had enough. She and her husband, an engineer, combined their talents to created an eco-friendly glove dryer.

That moment was a turning point for the Smoots family, who went on to found TheGreenGloveDryer and create the EcoDryer, which easily sits atop a heating vent, propelling warm air into hollow tubes that can hold wet gloves and mittens.

Before funding could become a major issue, Consumers Energy stepped in and surprised Smoots: the utility company wanted to invest in her company. Now there are 70,000 schools that have the EcoDryer ready for recesses during the long winter months.