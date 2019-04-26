CWC Awards Finalist: Silent Observer Project Night Lights Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of the sixth Connecting with Community Award Finalist – Silent Observer Project Night Lights. (April 26,2019) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Connecting with Community Awards finalist is about the community and emergency responders coming together to battle the fight with light for the children of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Silent Observer Project Night Lights was founded for children that are in the hospital to show them that there are devoted community members committed to coming out monthly to shine a light of support.

Kent County Sheriff Lt. Bryan Muir explains that the sheriff’s department holds a handful of events throughout the year for children of the community that these children at the hospital don’t get to attend. The thought of being able to lift the spirits of a child before they go to bed at night, even if it is only once a month, was a positive experience for the emergency responders, as well as the children and their families.



This simple act of shining lights back and forth from their bedroom windows brings light to all their lives. It allows the children to know that the police force and community is thinking of them and fighting for them. One mom speaks of the support that she feels from Silent Observer Project Night Lights and that it helps take their minds off the huge battle that they’re fighting and the incredible feeling that brings.



There are eight Connecting with Community Awards finalists in the 11th year of the program. Silent Observer Project Night Lights is the sixth to be announced; the remaining finalist will be revealed in the coming weeks.