CWC Awards Finalist: School Emergency Response Coalition Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Connecting with Community Awards finalist works to educate students outside of textbooks, connecting them with local emergency responders to teach them lifesaving skills.

Kevin McGraw’s passion is giving back to his community by educating students on how to save a life. He discovered a unique way of doing that by founding the School Emergency Response Coalition. SERC joins forces with local police, firefighters and paramedics to teach the students things like CPR and use of an AED.

Students are learning, most importantly, how to fight tragedies and remain confident when an emergency arises. After recent a training session from SERC, a student started choking on his lunch. A fellow student jumped into action and used the skills he learned on his friend, saving his life. The survivor encourages others to get the training that saved his life because “you may have the chance to save a life, even the life of a stranger.”

McGraw says that if you want to impact in your community, you should become an emergency responder. You can make a difference in your community, workplace and place of worship.

There are eight Connecting with Community Awards finalists in the 11th year of the program. School Emergency Response Coalition is the seventh to be announced; the remaining one will be revealed next week.