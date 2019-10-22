Connecting with Community Award winner to host fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our Connecting with Community 2019 Award winner, SERC, is still active in our community by living out their message. Earlier this month, 141 middle and high school students from Godfrey Lee School were trained in CPR and AED through the Students United Prepared Emergency Response Program organized through SERC.

The program was taught by local emergency response teams. Wyoming Police, Wyoming Fire Department, Captain Mark Fankhauser of GRFD, a Kent County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Communications Center operator, and an EMT from LIFE EMS attended the training events for the students. The students were privileged to be mentored by the emergency response team and hear about career opportunities in the Public Safety Sector.





If you’re interested in supporting the mission of our Connecting with Community Award winner SERC is hosting a fundraising event. State Representative Julie Calley is expected to be in attendance. All proceeds will be going to purchase an AED for the Portland and Ionia County school district: