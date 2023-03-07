GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Stepping into the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory at Fredrick Meijer Gardens this time of year is like stepping into an entirely new world.

There is an unmistakable magic inside: a magic in the butterflies that are blooming, a magic in the detail of the habitat, and most importantly, a magic in the discovery that happens through the eyes of children.

Watch the video above to see the Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming through the eyes of Community Affairs Directors Casey Jones’s family.