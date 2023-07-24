GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dondrea Brown says that he will be the last generation to start from scratch. He has made a fundamental investment in teaching young people how to manage their wallets.

The lesson started out of necessity in his own household.

“I’m a father of nine lovely children,” Brown said, his kids watching. “I am a person that lives in abundance and not scarcity. I used to do that and it put me in a really bad space. But now I take advantage of all opportunities.”

Nearly five years ago, Brown says one of his daughters who was active in gymnastics approached him about buying a gymnastics bar to practice. She expected her dad to buy it for her. He said in that moment he could either give her a fish or teach her how to cast her own line. He taught her how to make a financial goal, to plan, save and follow through.

“She ends up buying her gymnastics bar. She celebrated. She loved it. And for me, I was like, ‘This is what we do,'” Brown said. “We provide an environment for them to learn, for them to experiment, for them to fail. Luckily, for her experience she didn’t have to make too many tough financial decisions, but many people do.”

That was the foundation of his 4-year-old, Grand Rapids-based nonprofit, Young Money Finances. He had experience in the for-profit world, teaching adults about money, but saw the opportunity to invest early in kids, teaching them the basics of financial literacy in a way that connected so they could break the barriers to financial security later in life.

“One of the things that I love about us is we are not financial advisors — in no way, shape or form. I’m not going to invest your money for you. I’m not going to tell you how to spend, save, invest. I’m going to give you resources. I’m going to empower you. I’m going to encourage you,” Brown said. “And then I’m gonna work with places like the bank or Edward Jones to help them understand who’s walking into their door.”

YMF offers a variety of classes and summer camps to get kids thinking smart about their money. The curriculum is tested on Brown’s kids, who are largely involved with the nonprofit’s success. Some of his kids tell him the presentation needs more colors, more interaction, or is too boring. He’s building their foundation so neither they nor their kids have to start from scratch.

“I remember very vividly my mom saying, ‘We don’t have the money. I can’t buy that,'” Brown said. “I really want to provide an environment where my kids are engaged differently. I try to see how they can increase their awareness, their agency, their empowerment, but most importantly have fun.”

Last year, YMF completed 144 workshops using various programs that Brown estimates affected over 800 families. Young Money Managers teaches the ‘spend, share, save, invest’ principle. Young Money Entrepreneurs cultivates leadership around finances. A camp that finished in July, Young Money Investors, educates about the process of investing over the profit. All of the curriculum is centered around developing an identity, emotional intelligence and smart decision making around money.

“It’s primarily for kids ages 11 to 17. We do serve college students as we’re trying to increase and then we’re also trying to serve younger students. That is the major feedback we’ve been getting from the community: ‘Can you go a little younger?’ So we have piloted some programs where we are going younger,” Brown said. “But overall our goal is 11 to 17. That’s our sweet spot.”

Brown is living a phrase he’s used so many times, ensuring the next generation has the blueprint to pass down financial success:

“I don’t teach things I don’t experience,” Brown said. “For me, I have to continue to learn these things, have to continue to experience these things and have fun.”