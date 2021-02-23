Community Spotlight: Young men mentored in Better + Wiser = Stronger program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan non-profit is on a mission to help young men build confidence, respect and life skills.

Better + Wiser = Stronger offers courses and events to help guide and shape the lives of boys in our community.

It started with a conversation between Henry Sapp and some friends at church one day about the need for mentors for young men in Grand Rapids. Sapp says because they had men who supported and encouraged them while they were growing up, they needed to do the same.

The name Better + Wiser = Stronger came from a song Sapp’s brother recorded.

“If you do things better, you make a wiser decision and it equals you being a stronger person,” Sapp said.

The men took that message and turned it into a mission. They began a series of courses for boys starting in third grade all the way through high school. The younger kids start with “Teach me to tie,” focusing on respect and accountability. Later courses, like “Boys to Men,” involve personal finance, how to apply for college and how to interview for a job.

Jeremiah Mayweather, 17, started with the Better + Wiser = Stronger program when he was 10. He says it helped him gain confidence as he moved through his teenage years, and he now mentors younger students in the program.

Each young man receives a suit and tie when they graduate from the series of courses. Sapp says even more importantly, they receive the gift of knowing they always have someone in their corner.

To learn more about Better + Wiser = Stronger, go to betterwsinc.com.