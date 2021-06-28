Community Affairs Director Casey Jones highlights Community Spotlight Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — All this week on Daybreak, anchor Casey Jones is highlighting the work WOOD TV8’s Community Affairs Department is able to showcase throughout West Michigan. Monday, they shined a light on the Community Spotlight Series.

West Michigan is a community full of special people who have dedicated their lives to helping others. Most of them do their work quietly and don’t get the recognition they deserve.

WOOD TV8 wants to highlight the good work they are doing, which we do each month in our Community Spotlight. We feature an organization or a nonprofit that’s doing outstanding things in West Michigan.

July’s spotlight will be on Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes. They have grown into more than a food pantry since the early 1980s when they were formed. Now serving more than 700 people groceries each day.

In his first Community Spotlight story as the Community Affairs Director, Jones will show West Michigan how KLF was able to adapt its delivery over the last 16 months to meet the need for new faces and those who’ve depended on them for nearly 40 years.

Jones will be transitioning to his new role as Community Affairs Director on July 6 and his final day on the Daybreak anchor desk is July 2.