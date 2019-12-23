Community Non-Profits Join Forces for Low Vision, Blindness Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Serving the West Michigan community for 106 years, staff members at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired have improved life for thousands of children and adults who have low vision or blindness. Determined to design the future so ABVI could grow its programs and services, leaders looked to affiliate with an organization with similar values, rehabilitation expertise and a heart to serve. Their solution was only blocks away.

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired becomes an independent subsidiary of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital on January 1, 2020. It’s a coming together of two non-profit organizations with missions to restore hope and maintain independence for those they serve. Joining forces means offerings at both organizations will be enhanced.

ABVI Executive Director Richard Stevens is retiring after more than 17 years of leading the organization. Marcus Manders is a Mary Free Bed Hospital leader who will assume operational leadership of ABVI.

Plans for ABVI include:

Expanding the scope of services offered

Enhancing coordination of services for ABVI clients and Mary Free Bed patients

Increasing the geographic footprint to serve more people

Educating healthcare providers about programs and services available

Enriching collaboration with referring clinicians and organizations

Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Clients 937 clients served between October 2018 and September 2019 504 clients evaluated in outreach screenings About 10% are blind and 90% have varying degrees of vision impairments Two-thirds are 70 years or older

Outcomes: 95% success rate Metric = Ability to maintain or improve independence after services

Areas served: 13 West Michigan counties: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola & Ottawa



Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

One of largest and most comprehensive rehabilitation hospitals in the United States

Not-for-profit and nationally accredited with more than 110 medical and sports rehabilitation programs

Clinical results consistently exceed national averages and lead the way in some areas

Inpatient satisfaction scores are in the top one percent in the nation

Rehabilitation Network with 36 acute care hospitals, managing care for 350 inpatient beds in nine Michigan cities

Historical similarities