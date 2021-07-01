Community Affairs Director Casey Jones spotlights Feeding America partnership

Food for a giveaway organized by the NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids and Feeding America West Michigan. (Sept. 10, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Community Affairs Department has helped plant deep roots with initiatives and partnerships over the more than 70 years of broadcasting for the station.

All this week, Daybreak anchor Casey Jones has highlighted a few of those projects as he moves into the role of the department’s next director.

One project that is relatively new for the station is the commitment to help feed the community. WOOD TV8’s parent corporation, Nexstar, announced this year a 3-year, $2 million partnership with Feeding America — the largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Across the state, Feeding America says that one in eight adults face food scarcity and one in seven children.

This September is Hunger Awareness Month and WOOD TV8 will be utilizing our partnership with the Grand Rapids Art Museum and the timing of the ArtPrize competition to help raise awareness and money for those hungry in West Michigan.

A giant NBC Peacock logo made entirely from more than a thousand perishable canned goods will be on display outside of the station’s downtown Grand Rapids studio.

Community members will be invited to come check it out, snap a picture in front of it and share that with those they know — helping raise awareness and money for those who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

ArtPrize 2021 runs from Sept. 16 through Oct. 3.

Jones will be transitioning to his new role as Community Affairs Director on July 6 and his final day on the Daybreak anchor desk is July 2.