Clear the Shelters 2019 Participants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 is excited to announce this year’s partnering shelters for our annual Clear the Shelters event that is taking place on Saturday, August 17th. Returning for another year with adoptable pets, and select discounts, are the shelters below. Get ready to find your fur-ever best friend next Saturday!
HUMANE SOCIETY OF WEST MICHIGAN
3077 Wilson Dr. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Phone: 616-453-8900 ext. 228 Hours: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Adult cats: $9/each
- Dogs: $99/each (additional $50 if heart-worm positive)
- Small critters (hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits): $9/each
HARBOR HUMANE SOCIETY
14345 Bagley St. West Olive, MI 49460
Phone: 616-399-2119 Hours: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Dogs 7 years and older: $25/each
- Dogs 6 months – 6 years: $50/each
- Kittens 5 months and younger: $25/each or BOGO!
- Cats 6 months and older: FREE (donations appreciated!)
COBER’S CANINE RESCUE
Muskegon PetSmart
1720 E. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49444
Phone: 616-422-7186 Hours: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Adult dogs: $125/each
- Dogs under a year: $175/each
UNLEASHED LOVE PET RESCUE
Tractor Supply Company
5869 Alpine NW Grand Rapids, MI 49321
Phone: 616-329-6766 Hours: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- Adult dogs: $115/each
- Puppies: $150/each
- Adult cats: $25/each
- Kittens: $60/each
- Adoption fees will be 50% off for Clear the Shelters!
NOTE: Pre-approval is needed prior to the event day in order to adopt a pet. Visit their website to start the process: https://www.unleashedlovepetrescue.org/adoption
TAIL WAGGER’S PET RESCUE
Grandville PetSmart
4565 Canal Ave. Grandville, MI 49418
Phone: 616-279-5332 Hours: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- Dogs 8 weeks – 18 months: $225/each
- Dogs 19 months and older: $125/each
- Prices reflect a $75 discount
- Fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, flea/tick/heart-worm prevention, and de-worming medication.
MICHELE’S RESCUE OF MICHIGAN
Two locations Hours: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Kentwood PetSmart
3950 28th St. SE Kentwood, MI 49512
Phone: 616-957-1409
Happy Cat Cafe
447 Division Ave. S
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Phone: 616-202-4750
- Cats: $25
- Kittens: $100
- Dogs 4 years & older: $150
- Puppies: $300
- NOTE: Pre-approval needed prior to the event.