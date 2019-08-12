Clear the Shelters 2019 Participants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 is excited to announce this year’s partnering shelters for our annual Clear the Shelters event that is taking place on Saturday, August 17th. Returning for another year with adoptable pets, and select discounts, are the shelters below. Get ready to find your fur-ever best friend next Saturday!

HUMANE SOCIETY OF WEST MICHIGAN

3077 Wilson Dr. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Phone: 616-453-8900 ext. 228 Hours: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Adult cats: $9/each

Dogs: $99/each (additional $50 if heart-worm positive)

Small critters (hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits): $9/each

HARBOR HUMANE SOCIETY

14345 Bagley St. West Olive, MI 49460

Phone: 616-399-2119 Hours: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM



Dogs 7 years and older: $25/each

Dogs 6 months – 6 years: $50/each

Kittens 5 months and younger: $25/each or BOGO!

Cats 6 months and older: FREE (donations appreciated!)

COBER’S CANINE RESCUE

Muskegon PetSmart

1720 E. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49444

Phone: 616-422-7186 Hours: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Adult dogs: $125/each

Dogs under a year: $175/each

UNLEASHED LOVE PET RESCUE

Tractor Supply Company

5869 Alpine NW Grand Rapids, MI 49321

Phone: 616-329-6766 Hours: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Adult dogs: $115/each

Puppies: $150/each

Adult cats: $25/each

Kittens: $60/each

Adoption fees will be 50% off for Clear the Shelters!

NOTE: Pre-approval is needed prior to the event day in order to adopt a pet. Visit their website to start the process: https://www.unleashedlovepetrescue.org/adoption

TAIL WAGGER’S PET RESCUE

Grandville PetSmart

4565 Canal Ave. Grandville, MI 49418

Phone: 616-279-5332 Hours: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Dogs 8 weeks – 18 months: $225/each

Dogs 19 months and older: $125/each

Prices reflect a $75 discount

Fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, flea/tick/heart-worm prevention, and de-worming medication.

MICHELE’S RESCUE OF MICHIGAN

Two locations Hours: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Kentwood PetSmart

3950 28th St. SE Kentwood, MI 49512

Phone: 616-957-1409



Happy Cat Cafe

447 Division Ave. S

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone: 616-202-4750