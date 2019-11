GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – On Tuesday, the Caregiver Resource Network Diversity Academy met with individuals of the Grand Rapids community to discuss an unique topic, end of life care for diverse communities.

Care takers had the opportunity to hear from community representatives as they discussed their community’s cultural uniqueness as it pertains to making decisions for end of life. WOOD TV8 was there and spoke to some of the participants as well as Panelist, Ruben Martinez.